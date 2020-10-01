Front Page News: Will There Be Another Stimulus Check? [WATCH]

In today’s front-page news, Brat is filling in for Eva with important information.

Airlines are expected to face layoffs soon and furloughing thousands of people after Congress did not expand the coronavirus relief plan.

We are also waiting for Daniel Cameron to release more information about the case of Breonna Taylor. He is expected to release this information at any time between today and tomorrow at noon.

Listen to the rest of the front page news for more stories.

