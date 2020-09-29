News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH]

You know as Black people we have our own culture, and sometimes we pick up words that may or not be real English. You may say “conversate” instead of “converse” or pronounce “ask” as “axe”.

Special K points out a list of words or phrases that sometimes we as a community get wrong. You may use some of these words so listen to see if you have some correcting to do.

