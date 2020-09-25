“When We Don’t Vote Speech” From Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley Explains Why We Need To Vote [WATCH]

Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church is going viral for preaching on not only the importance of voting but the truth about voting.

His speech moved listeners to share his words on why everyone needs to vote in November. Listen to Rickey’s challenge to you this voting season.

If you haven’t watched the Reverend’s speech, check it out below.

