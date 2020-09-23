Wendy Williams Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss

Wendy Williams returned for season 12 of The Wendy Williams Show looking snatched! In case you missed the premiere, Wendy was sporting a svelte new frame, a fab new wig, and a flawless beat. All thanks to her unconventional quarantine diet. “I’ve lost 25 pounds,” the refreshed host revealed to her studio audience during the fan-favorite segment “Hot Topics.” According to Wendy, she didn’t do it on purpose. “It’s just that food became disgusting to me,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Like many of us, Wendy spent her pandemic days enjoying mouth-watering home-cooked meals. “Everything from hot dogs to lobster, king crab legs, all that stuff, but then it became, I’m done with food,” she explained. Then suddenly, her taste shifted. A doctor’s appointment would later reveal she dropped 25 pounds — a number she said she hasn’t seen on the scale since high school.

“So I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance. Oh well, don’t you worry because he might be watching right now,” she added.

Wendy also made headlines this week after the show returned without popular DJ Boof behind the one’s and two’s DJ Suss One announced he would be taking over his place.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There’s much speculation surrounding his absence. Nothing has been confirmed. Whatever the case (we know what you’re thinking), Wendy deserves to enjoy her new bachelorette life. (You remember her messy divorce with husband Kevin Hunter right?!)

Whatever the case, The Wendy Williams Show is back and Wendy looks healthier than ever. And by the looks of it, the outspoken host has her eyes open for romance.

“When quarantine is over, you’ve gotta get back on the hunt if you’re a single woman,” she told ET in April.

Catch The Wendy Williams Show daily on FOX.

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe Leakes After A FaceTime Call

Wendy Williams Puts Show On Pause Due To Graves’ Disease Health Concerns

5 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wendy Williams Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss was originally published on hellobeautiful.com