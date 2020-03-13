‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

Everything is getting canceled or changed due to coronavirus and ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is now postponed until further notice.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Page Six reported that the show continued production with no studio audience this week but next week the production will stop.

A statement was release noting:

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items.”

“In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE