Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love”

Niecy Nash’s wedding to Jessica Betts left a lot of people scratching their heads. The actress, who recently divorced her husband of 8 years, tied the knot to the singer in a beautiful, lavish ceremony. Up until that post, Niecy’s followers had no idea she was in a relationship, let alone with a woman.
You know it’s love by the way it feels Thank you @jessicabettsmusic for all the feels
Niecy’s pansexual approach to love isn’t uncommon. Lots of people are attracted to souls, not genders. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”
I don’t know about you, but Neicy sounds like a grown woman, navigating through her grown woman life, making grown woman decisions. What is more inspiring than watching a 50-year-old woman standing in her truth, unapologetically?
