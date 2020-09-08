Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence

Tamar Braxton‘s rough patch continues.
TMZ reported this morning that Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso filed a restraining order against the R&B singer. Although there are very few details, Adefeso reportedly indicated that he needed the protection order to protect himself after an incident that involved domestic violence.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Now, sources reportedly close to Braxton have come out to claim Adefeso was the aggressor during the altercation, reports The Blast. The site reports the two engaged in an argument over a recent video he shared that showed him bringing Tamar’s son Logan to the beach.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
During the argument, Tamar reportedly told David he was “around for the wrong reasons.” Braxton’s sources also claims Adefeso assaulted her and threatened to kill her during this incident.
The Blast also reveals that the altercation occurred while the two were en route to a mental health facility for the singer to check into.
This story comes out over a month after Braxton publicly thanked David Adefeso for his support after her failed suicide attempt.
DON’T MISS…
Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide Attempt
NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA
This Clip Of Mama Evelyn Getting Tamar Together On ‘Braxton Family Values’ Left Us All Shook
Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
1. LIZZOSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 14
2. Summer WalkerSource:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital 2 of 14
3. Chrissy TeigenSource:Splash News 3 of 14
4. Pete Davidson On Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality DisorderSource:Instagram 4 of 14
5. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human."Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, "I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control."Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Zayn Malik's anxiety is often so crippling, it's caused him to cancel shows.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, "I'm not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward."Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, "I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, 'Hey, it's gonna be okay. It'll be okay.'"Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, "I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health."Source:Getty 14 of 14
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence was originally published on blackamericaweb.com