Since August 14th there have been 56 Ohioans shot, several killed many injured causing Governor Mike DeWine to vow changes throughout the state.
DeWine also stated that legislation is pending in the general assembly that will bring harsher penalties to those a part of gun violence. The legislation would include warrants for wanted offenders to be entered into law enforcement databases so officers are able to obtain information needed to arrest those who have committed violent crimes and more.
No word when the new tougher laws would be finalized.
56 People Shot, Many Killed in Ohio in One Week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com