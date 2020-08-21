56 People Shot, Many Killed in Ohio in One Week

Since August 14th there have been 56 Ohioans shot, several killed many injured causing Governor Mike DeWine to vow changes throughout the state.

“Chiefs have told me time and time again relatively small number of people in our cities, in our communities, do carry out this violence, week after week,” said DeWine. “We can remove them. And if we had removed them, maybe some of these children would be alive today.”

DeWine also stated that legislation is pending in the general assembly that will bring harsher penalties to those a part of gun violence. The legislation would include warrants for wanted offenders to be entered into law enforcement databases so officers are able to obtain information needed to arrest those who have committed violent crimes and more.

No word when the new tougher laws would be finalized.

DON’T MISS IT…

Kamala Harris Delivers Riveting Speech While Accepting VP Nomination

Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To Overcome ‘Perfect Storm’ Of Crises

Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins Lawsuit Against School