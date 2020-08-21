Pharrell & JAY Z Drops New Song “Entrepreneur” About The Importance Of Black Ownership

With racial justices of the past hundred years finally coming to light, one of Hollywood’s and Hip Hop’s elite is opening up about his feelings of it all.

Pharrell stood with Virginia politicians to make Juneteenth a holiday and is a voice to create Black Lives Matter in his native of Virginia Beach. So, while we always knew where Williams stood, he makes his stance about changing the status quo on the latest cover of TIME.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It starts with the announcement that a song with Jay-Z entitled entrepreneur will arrive on Friday, and as the title suggests, it’s about equity within the Black community and how ownership is where much of our power can lie.

“In this position with no choice / The system imprisons young Black boys / Distract with white noise,” Williams whispers on the track, according to TIME.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

.@Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z will release a new song on Friday, “Entrepreneur,” in conjunction with Williams’ new TIME cover package, “The New American Revolution.” See an exclusive preview here: https://t.co/xdkbEqEmif pic.twitter.com/zNA6PllDmv — TIME (@TIME) August 20, 2020

Hov carries that same vibe into his verse with bars about spending money at Black-owned businesses.

“Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?,” he raps about the creative theft of Black people by white-owned companies. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

But bigger than the song, Williams wants people to understand the struggle of starting from scratch.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams tells TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

TIME’s cover package, “The New American Revolution” will also feature conversations with Angela Davis, Tyler the Creator, Naomi Osaka, Geoffrey Canada

Watch the video below.

SEE ALSO:

Jay-Z Took Out Full Page Newspaper Ads Across The US Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To Find Black-Owned Businesses

Black-Owned Rideshare Company Aims To Make Affordable Transportation Available To Everyone

16 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Pharrell & JAY Z Drops New Song “Entrepreneur” About The Importance Of Black Ownership was originally published on cassiuslife.com