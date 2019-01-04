Ellen DeGeneres Slammed For Trying To Convince Kevin Hart To Host The Oscars

As we all know, the day after Kevin Hart announced he was hosting the Academy Awards, old tweets resurfaced of him making homophobic jokes. The 39-year-old keeps saying he previously apologized, but there doesn’t appear to be anything on record showing Hart ever apologizing for his comments, which included telling someone they look like a “gay billboard for AIDS.”

In 2015, Hart told Rolling Stone about his homophobic jokes. “I wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it, the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now,” he said at the time. “I think we love to make big deals out of things that aren’t necessarily big deals, because we can.” Saying people are too “sensitive” is far from an apology. Hart’s first actual apology to the LGBTQ community was reportedly after he stepped down from hosting the Oscars (even though he said just hours before he wouldn’t apologize).

Hart recently sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, and now she is receiving backlash.

While on the popular talk show, DeGeneres convinced Hart to host the Oscars by saying, “As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that. You’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day… You have grown, you have apologized, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win — host the Oscars.”

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

DeGeneres is getting hit hard for what some are saying was a tone deaf interview. See the reactions below.

