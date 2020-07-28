Hot Spot: Do Celebrities Owe Fans Explanations To What Happens In Their Lives? [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion spoke out on Instagram live to share with fans what really happened between her and Tory Lanez.

She explained that she was shot in both feet and that she wasn’t protecting anyone. Her late response to the situation was her not being ready to share what happened.

The show discussed when you’re a celebrity, do you owe it to your fans to explain everything that happens in the public eye or is it okay to keep things private?

