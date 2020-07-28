On the latest installment of #VERZUZ on IG, Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz will battle Miami’s own Rick Ross on August 6th at 8pm. The two rap heavyweights both have an insane amount of hits and the battle is set to be an epic one.

https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1288182564855873536

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans have already taken to Twitter to hype the match, but many folks think Ross is going to take this one with ease.

What do you think? Who will win the #Verzuz battle between 2 Chainz & Rick Ross? Take the poll below and let us know what you think.

DON’T MISS…

Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas, Twitter Asks What’s In His Cup

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick Ross On #Verzuz August 6th [POLL] was originally published on hotspotatl.com