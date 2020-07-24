Hot Spot: These Are The Highest Paid Celebrities On Instagram! [WATCH]

In 2020, social media isn’t just somewhere to waste time, it’s a place to make money!

When celebrities post to Instagram, a post can reach over millions of people which means these posts have a really hefty cost. Some of the celebrities that made the list are Beyonce’, Nicki Minaj, and Kylie Jenner.

Listen to hear who made the number one spot on the list making over a million dollars each post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE