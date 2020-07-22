Houston Hosted Texas’ First Socially Distanced Drive-Thru Strip Club

The coronavirus has affected everyone.

Whether it be friends or family members who have been gravely sick, being stuck at home, or losing your job, its been a long few months. But a Texas strip club is tired of being shuttered and is attempting to bring back its adult entertainment in a socially distanced way. If you’re not going to strip clubs for overpriced drinks or decent food, it’s to see your favorite entertainers dance as you throw germ-laden money, right? Well now, you can do that at Texas’ San Antonio Men’s Club. And even better, you don’t even have to get out of your car.

The club put together makeshift stages in the parking lot. And if you were wondering, there are tents so not everyone can see the goods. Albert Cortez, the Men’s Club manager, told local news station KENS5 that he put together the event for the club’s employees so that they had a chance to make some money during these trying times.

“We did not think it was going to be that lucrative for the club. This was mostly for the entertainers, the independent contractors that work for us to come out and try to make a little more money and try to have a good time,” he said.

He went on to explain exactly how it works.

“Entertainment is entertainment for different people. People do different things and I think we put on a good show,” Cortez said. “The DJ would play two songs and the girls would dance on the stages. Guys were able to throw out some money. We had some buckets out there they can put some ones in, while you sit in your car social distancing.”

The Lucky Devil, a strip club in Portland, was the first to do a drive-thru strip club as a result of coronavirus back in early May.

The event took place over the course of three nights this past weekend, and while there’s no word if it will happen again, other clubs may adopt the ingenious idea.

