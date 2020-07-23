Donald Glover Rumored To Be Reprising His Role As Lando Calrissian In His Own ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off Series

Solo: A Star Wars Story might’ve bricked harder than something that Westside Gunn could have Virgil put his John Hancock on, but Donald Glover’s rendition of Lando Calrissian was impressive enough to land him his own Disney+ series based on the fan favorite Star Wars character.

On the latest episode of Kessel Run Radio podcast, the “fastest Star Wars show in the galaxy” touched a few subjects including the return of Hayden Christiensen (Aiden Skywalker/Darth Vader) for Disney+’s Obi Kenobi series and John Boyega moving on from the Star Wars franchise. But it was their revelation that Donald Glover would be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian that caught our ear. According to the hosts, rumors have been swirling that Donald and Disney have come to an agreement on a deal that would see Childish Gambino once again doing his thing in a galaxy far, far away.

After debating whether or not to “drop” the rumor of the day, Corey Wolfpack decided to spill the beans and inform everyone that “we’ve heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series.”

Oh word? Disney must really be taking diversity in the Star Wars universe seriously. Though it’s just a rumor at this point it would be dope to see Glover get into adventures in outer space in what is currently being referred to as the Calrissian Chronicles so long as it doesn’t interfere with production on our favorite show, Atlanta. Seriously, we’re still waiting on that next season, bro.

Check out the Star Wars heads talk about the possible Lando series towards the end of the show at the 54:00 mark below and let us know if you’d be interested in seeing Glover reprise the role that not many people saw when Solo clunked at the box office a few years back.

