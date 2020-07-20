CLOSE
Finally! Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Pregnant! [PHOTO]

Nicki Minaj is pregnant!

She dropped a bomb on the Barbz sharing a baby bump photo on Instagram with the caption “#Preggers.”

#Preggers 💛

Fans already speculated the pregnancy because of recent photos from her latest video “TROLLZ” with Tekashi 6ix9ine,  not showing her stomach and the video being specifically edited to not show her bottom half.

The rapper has been married to her husband Kenneth Petty since 2019 and has always discussed wanting a family.

Congrats to Nicki as she welcomes Baby Petty into the world!

