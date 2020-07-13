Body Found At Lake Where Naya Rivera Went Missing; Actress Reportedly Dead

After reporting actress Naya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru, hundreds of people were out searching for her. Almost a week later it has been reported that a body has been found at the lake. Ventura County officials confirmed today (July 13) that a body had been found at the lake and recovery is in progress.

TMZ has reported that the body found was Rivera’s. There will be a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. today to discuss further details.

Prayers go out to her family!

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

