CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor

Baltimore Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

A crew made up of a crane service plus a diver has retrieved most of a Christopher Columbus statue that was thrown into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor over the weekend.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Protestors tore down the statue that stood along Eastern avenue in Little Italy on Saturday.

By Monday morning, most of the statue was recovered. The crew used a crane to dig out most of the pieces of the statue, although, some parts are still missing.

Source: CBS Baltimore

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Destroying America’s Racist Past: Protesters Take Down Confederate And Imperialist Statues
9 photos

Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , statues

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close