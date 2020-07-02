Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors

One half of “Frick & Frack” knows you want to see her back on #RHOA and she’s issuing a response. Phaedra Parks’ name has been trending in recent weeks amid “Real Housewives of Atlanta” hiring and firing rumors.

As previously reported Eva Marcille announced her departure from the show and before that, fans speculated that Cynthia Bailey would be leaving. That proved to be untrue. Later, rumors swirled that O.G. NeNe Leakes would be out for season 13 but she and her rep personally shut those rumors down as well.

All the while the RHOA casting rumors were swirling fans were INSISTENT that a coveted peach should go to Phaedra who was booted off on season 9 for spreading those Kandi Burruss sex dungeon drugging rumors.

Kandi previously said that if Phaedra returns she’ll leave “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for good–but Phaedra’s got allies like NeNe Leakes who personally campaigned for Phaedra replacing Eva.

Despite Kandi’s wishes, while doing promo for WEtv’s “Marriage Boot Camp” Phaedra didn’t flat out DENY that she’d ever come back to RHOA. She told ThatGrapeJuice;

“I’m actually working on finding love not fighting with my love.”

She also chatted with PEOPLE and gave a similar response about #RHOA while urging people to tune in to see her and her boo thang Medina Islam on WE tv.

“Well, you know what, keep hope alive, but, you know right now I’m trying to find love. I’m not trying to fight love…I’m in a different place right now, which is why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp so that you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting.”

Phae will be on “Marriage Boot Camp “Thursday with her “The Haves & The Have Nots” actorboo whom she’s been with since March 2019. Other couples on the show include Hazel E and her boon thang/baby daddy De’Von Waller, Willie Taylor, and Shanda Denyce, Tahiry Jose, and Vado; model Toni Calvert and Kurupt.

Phae recently teased the new season with a note about her prized “taco” that her boo thang’s reportedly never tasted, which is quite strange for a year-long relationship.

