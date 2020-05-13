NeNe Leakes Says Kandi Burruss Will Never Be Number 1 On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

During a preview of the RHOA Reunion Kandi told NeNe that she’s “embedded in her motherf***g brain, b***!“—and some fans think she’s right.

NeNe was a guest on “The Breakfast Club” this week and she recapped what happened during Bravo’s big Zoom meeting. Things got especially interesting however when Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy asked NeNe about Kandi Burruss.

As previously reported, NeNe wondered [to Tamar Braxton] why certain housewives are continually getting spinoff shows over her. She claimed that she wasn’t talking about Kandi, but fans pointed out that Kandi has had SEVERAL including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin It and Kandi Koated Knights.

Kandi also caught wind of NeNe’s comments and said it sounded like someone was being a hater and an irate NeNe then clapped back and said she wasn’t talking about “Kandi Man”—even though she probably was.

Still, NeNe doubled down on her comments on The Breakfast Club and said that Kandi wants her spotlight—but that’ll never happen.

“Kandi just wants to be number one,” said NeNe. You know, she’s never been number one in anything that she’s done. So coming over here to my house, she wants to be number one and this seat is just not available yet. It’s available when I give it to her. She’s number two.”

Wants her spotlight??? Who said dat???

NeNe also had some words for someone else, who she says should get their “skin” in order—-you know who she’s not so secretly shading…

