Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Explains How The 2020 Census Will Help Your Community [WATCH]

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner explains how the 2020 census will help your city. He says when it comes to representation, equality, and fairness the census is critically important to every city in the United States.

Despite the long rumors, the mayor explains that the census is confidential and will not ruin anything in your household. He says that the failure to respond in the census will work against your family and your community.

Do your part at 2020census.gov.

