Marques Houston Speaks Out About His Relationship With 19 Year-Old Fianceé

Last March, we reported that singer and actor Marques Houston was engaged to his girlfriend Miya. What we didn’t know at the time was that she was only 18-years-old. This year, she’s 19. For those who aren’t exactly sure, Houston is 38, nearly twenty years her senior.

And being that they are currently engaged to one another, people are wondering exactly when they started dating. Because two years ago, she would have been a minor.

The revelation was met with a lot of questions about the accusations of sexual abuse B2K singer Raz-B made against both Chris Stokes and Houston from when he was a child.

The outcry was so loud that Houston addressed the questions from those who wondered about the legality of the relationship on his Instagram page.

“With all that’s going on in the world my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all that facts so you don’t have to “allegedly” believe or create rumors.

Houston claimed that he met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact that she was listed on one of our films was a misprint or someone being mess. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way, someone, that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Director because that position requires years of experience.”

He explained that Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes, which is why she referred to him as Daddy. He said that as a Jehovah’s Witness, everyone is considered family.

He continues saying that he met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention where they became friends.

“Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019…The people I am closes to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing. So to all the rumors about me, none of it is true! And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light because there’s no darkness in my life.”

Well alright…

Still, a man who is nearly 40, dating a woman who is not yet twenty is strange and not something people shouldn’t care about.

You can read Houston’s full response below.

