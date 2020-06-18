Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Explains Creating The George Floyd Bill [VIDEO]

Houston’s Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee discusses the creation of the new George Floyd Bill.

The bill will focus on changes like limiting the police using excessive force like chokeholds, a searchable registry of police officers’ complaints, banning no-knock warrants, and ending police protections that make it hard for citizens to sue them for using excessive force, and more.

She says this bill will change the police from being warriors to being guardians.

