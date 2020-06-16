Attorney Justin Miller Addresses The Case Of Rayshard Brooks [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Attorney Justin Miller represents the family of Rayshard Brooks, the latest police fatal shooting in Atlanta. Brooks was shot dead after an altercation with officers while he was sleeping in his car in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has already started to make changes to the police department in how they deal with civilians and Garrett Rolfe, the officer has been fired. Miller breaks down the newly released bodycam footage and how he’s handling the family’s case.

