CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Pusha T is a proud dad.

The Virginia native revealed to the world that his son was born last Thursday (June 11). The handsome baby boy’s name? Nigel Brixx Thorton.

View this post on Instagram

NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

It’s the first child for Thornton and his wife Virginia Williams. The couple married in a beautiful ceremony in July 2018.

Back in December, Pusha confirmed he was going to be a first-time father via a freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Follow God.”

He rapped then, “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song.”

Congrats Push!

RELATED: More To The Story: 5 Highlights From Pusha T’s ‘GQ’ Interview

Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade
30 photos
More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close