Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Pusha T is a proud dad.

The Virginia native revealed to the world that his son was born last Thursday (June 11). The handsome baby boy’s name? Nigel Brixx Thorton.

It’s the first child for Thornton and his wife Virginia Williams. The couple married in a beautiful ceremony in July 2018.

Back in December, Pusha confirmed he was going to be a first-time father via a freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Follow God.”

He rapped then, “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song.”

Congrats Push!

