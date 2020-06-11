Attorney Lonita Baker Breaks Down Breonna Taylor’s Misleading Police Report [VIDEO]

Breonna Taylor’s lawyer, Attorney Lonita Baker explains what is currently going on with her case. It’s been three months since the Louisville Police Department killed Breonna Taylor and the police report was just released yesterday (June 10).

The police report has come back with inaccurate details saying that the officers did not force entry and that they did not cause any injuries.

Attorney Baker says that since attention caught the case, the FBI will now investigate. Listen to the clip for all the details that have been wronged within the case.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE