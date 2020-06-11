Our favorite body positivity spokesperson Lizzo trolled body shamers informing them she’s been working out for the last five years despite their negative criticism of her plus size and fabulous figure.

At first, we thought it was the standard workout video that encouraged fans and followers to stay fit. But it wouldn’t be very Lizzo without an entertaining twist. The Truth Hurts singer quickly flipped the script and reminded folk that when it comes to her body, they should mind their damn business and focus on themselves.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years,” she began in the Tik Tok clip. “And it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type, I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f***ing business.”

And in case you thought it was a game, Lizzo continued to read her naysayers and list receipts on how she is thriving.

“I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she narrated as footage of her daily workout played in the background.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f***ing self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

Lizzo ended her fun shade session with a “namaste.” Lizzo is clearly thriving because not only are her Tik Tok’s fun as hell, she makes bank from them. According to a list curated by GolfSupport.com, Lizzo is the 5th highest-paid and loved celebrity on the platform earning nearly $4000 per 15-60 second video ($3,920 to be exact).

Lizzo: ‘I’m Not Working Out To Have Your Ideal Body Type’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com