BabyNames.com Makes Powerful Statement By Honoring Names Of Black Lives Lost To Police Brutality

As the world continues to memorialize the Black lives lost, BabyNames.com made a huge statement in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The popular website used to help expecting parents choose their child’s name featured over 100 names of black people who’ve lost their lives to police brutality or civilian violence. The black banner at the top of the pink and blue website mentioned well-known names like Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, and Sandra Bland.

ok baby names dot com go off pic.twitter.com/4jkDQHKsDP — bij (@bijanstephen) June 9, 2020

The statement humanized these lives by saying, “Each of these names was somebody’s baby” and ending with “BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the black community.”

The website also tweeted the names of black people who had lost their lives on Saturday with the words, “Say their names. #BlackLivesMatter.” According to their recent tweets, the site is continuously updating its list with additional names.

Jennifer Moss, founder of BabyNames.com told HuffPost that “she felt obliged as a mother and ally to make the statement.”

Jennifer Moss, founder of BabyNames.com told HuffPost that "she felt obliged as a mother and ally to make the statement."

"I saw the names listed on NPR, and they broke my heart. I knew then I wanted to include them in our company's statement," she said. "I am a parent, and it just came from my heart." The site tweeted out a donation link to Black Lives Matter and pinned it to the top of their page as well stating it "stands in solidarity with the black community." "My goal was to make people understand that they aren't just names," Moss said. "They are human beings and were loved."