Video has surfaced of a police officer in Frankville, New Jersey caught mocking the death of George Floyd. The alleged officer was reenacting the scene of George Floyd being killed by putting his leg on top of a man’s neck, yelling at Black Lives Matter protestors.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The New Jersey Department of Corrections has come out with a statement regarding the active police officer.

RELATED NEWS:

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Cyclist Who Attacked Teens Putting Up Signs About George Floyd Is Charged

Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Jersey Police Officer Mocks The Death Of George Floyd [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com