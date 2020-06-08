Hot Spot: Lil Wayne’ Defends The Police & India Arie Speaks Out On Dating Rumors [VIDEO]

After he caught heat for his interview with Fat Joe defending the police, Lil’ Wayne shares his story on how the police saved his life. He says that the black cops didn’t help him when his life was at risk but the white cop made sure he lived.

On the other side of the protests, Michael B. Jordan is on the front lines of the movement and now he’s calling out Hollywood. He says we need to fight for equal rights not only in the police force but when storytelling as well.

India Arie denies dating Chris Tucker after social media went crazy!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE