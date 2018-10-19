Michael B Jordan Shows Off His Body & Asks U.S. Open Winner Naomi Osaka To “Creed 2” Premiere For Her Birthday [PHOTO]

Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open against Serena Williams recently and appeared on several talk shows after to discuss the big win. When she went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Osaka was asked about her celebrity crush. She admitted that she liked Michael B Jordan and right there Ellen texted him to possibly hook them up.
Osaka sat there blushing and couldn’t believe what was happening. The Jasmine Brand reports that Ellen decided to take things to another level when she wished Osaka a happy birthday this week. Attached to the birthday tweet was a photo of Jordan without his shirt on. Osaka tweeted back that she wanted Ellen to block her, but then Jordan tweeted something very special to Osaka.
He sent a newer photo with no shirt on and said, “This one is better and more recent. LOL Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present.” We haven’t heard if Osaka is going or not, but if she doesn’t want to accept the invitation we know plenty of people that will take her place.
