Atlanta Officers Fired After Tasing AUC Students After Saturday Protests

According to CBS46 Atlanta the offices who tased two AUC students prior to pulling them from their vehicle have been fired Sunday afternoon. The termination came after intense pressure from local officials to take some action. The students, Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20 were peacefully leaving the protest when officers out of nowhere approached the vehicle and began smashing the windows.

Officers then tased one of the students and detained the other. Teniyah Pilgrim was released without charges and Messiah Young, the young man tased, was taken to Grady Hospital and released Sunday morning. All charges against Young were dropped.

Spelman released a statement after the incident stating that they stand in solidarity with the two young students.

Spelman SGA stands in solidarity with Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young. We will continue to keep you updated. Please take care of your mental health tonight, AUC family. #Redefined79 #StudentsLikeYou pic.twitter.com/o5JNs6UwxZ — Spelman College SGA (@SpelmanSGA) May 31, 2020

