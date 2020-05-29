According to KSTP, a south Minneapolis club owner said Derek Chauvin and George Floyd both worked security at a night club with overlapping shifts up to the end of last year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Maya Santamaria, a former owner of the El Nuevo Rodeo club says Derek Chauvin was their off duty police officer at the club for 17 years and that Chauvin worked shifts with George Floyd who worked as the security guard, but officers stayed outside in front of the club, while security guards worked inside. Watch the video below…

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

RELATED NEWS:

Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee In His Neck During Arrest

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The Case Of George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd? was originally published on hotspotatl.com