In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and act of racist crimes, Philadelphia has some positive news. Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With Options. Not only did Dappa open up a great place for children to go but he makes history as the youngest black man in the city to own a daycare.

Salute to Dappa for spreading the positivity in troubling times!

Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City was originally published on rnbphilly.com

