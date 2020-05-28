CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City

Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With Options. 

In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and act of racist crimes, Philadelphia has some positive news. Philly bred, Dappa has opened up a daycare called Young With OptionsNot only did Dappa open up a great place for children to go but he makes history as the youngest black man in the city to own a daycare.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Salute to Dappa for spreading the positivity in troubling times!

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Philly Rapper Dappa Becomes The Youngest Black Daycare Owner In The City  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

dappa , Phildelphia , Philly , young with options

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade
30 photos
More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close