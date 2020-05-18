Indianapolis Cop Suspended Over “Closed Casket” Comment In Sean Reed Shooting Death

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer who uttered a tasteless “joke” over the body of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, after he was fatally shot by authorities during a May 6 car chase, was recently hit with disciplinary action.

According to the New York Daily News, the unidentified officer, who is Black, was suspended from the Indianapolis Police Department and reassigned. While his termination did quell the calls for disciplinary action, his reassignment hints that he may still be walking the streets as a member of law enforcement later down the road.

Reed, 21, streamed the last moments of his life during a Facebook live session, where the cop can be heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” moments after officers fired the fatal shots.

An officer stopped the live stream moments after the shooting, but the audio was captured before the broadcast ended.

Reed’s death was particularly striking as it came about the same week the viral footage of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death in Brunswick, Georgia was revealed.

Reed was reportedly involved in a high-speed chase with officers, which ended in a foot chase. In response to the officer’s remarks, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor called the casket comment “inappropriate.” “Let me be clear,” he said during a press conference last week. “These comments are unacceptable and unbecoming of our police department.”

Several prominent voices have spoken out on Reed’s death as local community members formulate a plan to ensure Reed’s family sees justice.

While white men stomp around with AR-15s in state capitals in front of police and face zero repercussions.

Sean Reed served his country only to die after being shot running away from the police. This is what a system looks like that protects and serves white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/274au9GPcG — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 7, 2020

At some point our country must meaningfully acknowledge that the killings of Ahmaud Arbery,

Sean Reed,

Sandra Bland,

Tamir Rice,

Trayvon Martin,

Eric Garner,

Rekia Boyd,

Tanisha Anderson, and countless others are not isolated incidents or “bad apples.” It is systemic violence. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2020

“It just shows me that we’re not really being protected and served. We’re being hunted,” Reed’s father Jamie, told reporters during a protest in his son’s honor last week. “My son was a great son. I love him to death. He was just a typical young adult-like anybody else. He didn’t deserve to die like that.”

