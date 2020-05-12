Cam’ron Says ‘Paid In Full 2’ Can Possibly Be On The Way

Looks like Alpo is ready to return to the big screen, but will he still be king?

We’re only two years from the 20th anniversary of the release of the cult classic Hip-Hop film, Paid In Full, and while it seemed like a one-shot hit, Cam’ron recently revealed that talks for a sequel have indeed taken place. After turning in a stellar performance as street legend Rico “Alpo” Martinez in the original film, Killa Cam told Pandora’s J1 that plans for a follow-up to the 2002 classic has been talked about though it’s not guaranteed.

After explaining that one of his friends is now running ish at Dimension Films (studio that produced Paid In Full), Cam explained that the topic of a sequel have indeed come up.

“These are conversations that we talked about in the last few months. Actually, a couple hours ago, something we talked about [was] pertaining [to] Paid In Full 2. I don’t wanna say 100 percent yes, but we’re definitely in the talks about doing something similar to Paid In Full 1.”

Oh woooord?

It would be pretty interesting to see what angle or story they’d go with for a Paid In Full 2 as Rico ‘Alpo” Martinez has only been home for a few years after serving a quarter of a decade behind bars. Will it revolve around his time in prison? Some untold stories of his kingpin reign in Harlem? We have no idea but we’ll definitely be checking it out whenever it comes to fruition.

Check out Cam talking about the possibility of a Paid In Full 2 below and let us know if it should even be entertained almost two decades later.

