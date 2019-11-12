Admit It: You Totally Forgot About These Disney Channel Movies

Happy Disney + Day! The highly anticipated streaming service finally goes live today, which means life as we knew it will never be the same again.

The launch of Disney + is such a big deal that the app has already crashed within just a few hours of it’s debut. CNBC reports:

“Users began reporting issues with the service on Twitter early Tuesday morning. Many said they were being shown the technical error, while others said they were having issues finding the Disney app in Apple’s App Store. As of 7:00 a.m. EST, there were roughly 7,300 reports of problems with Disney+.”

Disney says they were prepared to face the technical woes of launch day and released a statement saying:

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” the spokesperson said. “While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”

On the flip side, folks who aren’t having these issues are basking in the bliss of nostalgia. The app is cued up with some of millennials favorite OG Disney flicks. Some you may have forgotten about.

There’s so many shows/movies I forgot about while growing up and I’m so glad Disney+ has all of them 😭😭😭 — 🤶🏽MO MO MO🤶🏽 (@Heyyy_its_Momo) November 12, 2019

The fact that even the Disney movies that were once in the vault are on the app is full proof that the streaming service is worth the hype.

Me walking straight tf into the Disney Vault like I own it #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/PybqTuQm2J — Disneyland Memes🎄🦃 (@DisneylandMemes) November 12, 2019

In honor of Disney + day, hit the flip to check out some Disney Movies (Disney Channel movies to be exact) that you totally forgot about.

