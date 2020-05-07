Listen: Erica Campbell’s Younger Sister Shanta Atkins Debuts New Song, “Made Up My Mind” 

Talent runs in the Atkins family! There’s Mary Mary (Erica and Tina Campbell), GooGoo (celebrity stylist), Erica’s daughter Krista sings (she gets it from her mama), and Wozy is a little producer in the making (he gets it from his dad Warryn Campbell). But let’s not forget Shanta Atkins: a singing/songwriting beauty who just released a new song called “Made Up My Mind.”

According to Donnie McClurkin, it’s going to be “one of the hottest song.”

“This is a real song,” he said of Shanta’s latest release. “A gambit of emotions in prayer … with beautiful resolve.”

Shanta’s new song, which shows off the range of her angelic voice, speaks to what it takes to hear God’s voice – it just takes a simple choice to want to – and what it’s like to finally hear it.

Listen:

