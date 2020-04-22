Philly Teens Vandalize Rocky Statue With Surgical Mask [Video]

The drawlin meter has broken after this incident people… Two Philly teens sneak out of the house to go to the Rocky Statue. Anybody from the city knows there are two monuments not to touch, Nick Foles Philly statue & the Rocky statue.

Not only did these teens break the law by leaving the house in the middle of a PANDEMIC they filmed themselves vandalizing the statue!!! SMH!

Check the full video out below.

