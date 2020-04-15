Quarantine Meals: Brisket Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Bourdeaux is keeping your kitchen spicy with a leftover meal that is super exciting!

If you’ve been following the quarantine meals, then you’ve probably cooked brisket and maybe have some leftovers.

The king of cooking is being creative with using that brisket to make some Philly cheesesteak eggrolls with a secret sauce.

Check out this clip for some fun food ideas.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: