I Said What I Said: Rapper Boosie Denies Meeting With Jay-Z To Apologize To The Wade Family [VIDEO]

Boosie does what Boosie wants and made that clear, once again, during a hilariously reckless appearance on The Breakfast Club where he revealed that Jay Z attempted to connect him with the Wade family to apologize for his offensive Zaya Wade comments.

Whether this actually happened or not, we’re not 100% sure, but we doubt Boosie would lie about this (or anything) as one of Rap’s realest who stood by his inflammatory comments in a spicy rant that immediately went viral.

At one point, he does admit that his comments messed up his money which clearly didn’t stop him from dying on this hill.

“They say JAY-Z was gonna get him on the phone and all that sh*t, I need to apologize to save this, and save that. … Hey, tell JAY-Z I don’t wanna talk. I’m not apologizing for sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck if Jesus calling to get me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right,” he snapped.

Boosie a real one. The annoying uber-Liberal LGBTQ Apology Police tried to send Jay Z at him to get an apology for the TRUTH he spoke about Dwyane Wade's SON, ZION.. ..and Boosie said pic.twitter.com/1N2kU6BEMw — Willie Lunchmeat (@BoboKelly5) April 14, 2020

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.