Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, died late Sunday night after a car crash in Alabama, where he grew up.

According to local police, Jackson’s car hit a tree just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. The impact caused the car to overturn. No one else was hurt.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions)

First responders rushed Jackson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old is known for famously backing up Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII for the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Most recently, Jackson was working for the Tennessee State football team as a quarterback coach.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

See photos of the wreck HERE.

We are saddened to share the passing of former Vikings, Seahawks, and Bills QB Tarvaris Jackson. He was 36. 🙏 (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/04K6xSp2bB — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2020

Source: TMZ

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash on Easter Sunday was originally published on 92q.com

Related

tkminspired Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: