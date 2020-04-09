We’ve been stalking Taraji P. Henson’s Instagram page ever since she told Access Hollywood she was going to do a tutorial on how she did her own roller set.

During a live stream interview with Zuri Hall, Taraji revealed she did her own hair, simply using rollers from Amazon. And now, we have the full scoop on Taraji’s flawless do.

“COVID 19 got me doing my own glam from head to toe!!! If this acting thing don’t work out I have another plan! Used ALL @tphbytaraji PRODUCTS FOR MY HAIR!!!” she wrote on Instagram underneath a video showing off her impressive roller set.

In another video, she broke down how to get the look step-by-step revealing which products from her TpH line she used.

To get her bouncy curls, Taraji conditioned her hair with her “ride or die detangling leave-in conditioner ($9.99) and “tough cookie styling defining gel ($9.99) to elongate and define her curls. In the Instagram series, Taraji shows her technique. She begins by sectioning her hair and applying the “tough cookie” gel. She then combs through it to make sure all the follicles are going in the same direction.” She also alluded to launching a new product in her line, a mousse.

“I’m using a little bit of tough cookie to stretch it because my hair has that kick back baby. It doesn’t want to stay straight so I put the tough cookie on it to keep it as straight as I can,” she instructs.

In the video, Taraji uses several different size flexi rods (blue, orange and grey and red) before using pink magic silicone curlers in the front of her hair. She takes us through the full look before revealing her final curly mohawk.

Many celeb women are doing their own hair amid the coronavirus pandemic that left beauty salons closed and beauticians facing fines for doing hair in their home.

Hair isn’t the only thing Taraji can do, sis can also do a mean gel set.

Taraji P. Henson Finally Gives Us That Tutorial On Her Poppin’ Roller Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: