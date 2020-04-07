Kandi’s Daughter, Riley Burruss, Shows Off Natural Fro After Big Chop [PHOTOS]

We watched Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss grow up right before our eyes. The 17-year-old, who will start her college career at NYU this year, did the big chop and revealed her shorter fro on TikTok.
Riley’s hair was severely damaged and and she decided to cut it off and had her stylist Derek J do the shear honors. Kandi revealed her daughter’s new look in a fun TikTok video she posted on her Instagram page.
“So 2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off. Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. I like her Afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @derekjhair,” she captioned the video.
This isn’t the first time RIley showed off a big transformation. In 2018, she embarked on a weight loss journey that resulted in her losing 52 pounds. Riley started at 220 pounds and dropped down to 168 pounds.
I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss! Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake. Shout out to her friends @olivervett & @jake.vett who worked out with her & helped her to stick to it. They also lost between 40-50lbs. Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight. Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size. Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle. Riley is still working out 5 days a week. I’m so proud of her dedication. Now she doesn’t need help to stick to it because she’s got that self discipline that I don’t even have… Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next! #ProudMom ❤️❤️❤️
Growing up in the public eye isn’t easy, we’re glad to see Riley coming into her own! In other news, Kandi Burruss and the ladies of Real Housewives Of Atlanta will be filming the RHOA reunion virtually.
