Graves was surrounded by family and friends and he passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. His son, current Black Enterprise CEO and president Earl Butch Graves Jr shared the news on social media.

With Black Enterprise, Graves established an outlet that has consistently highlighted the progression of African-Americans in business and beyond since the 1970s, centralizing the unique issues of African-Americans through achievements in business, entrepreneurship, politics, history as well as culture.

Earl Graves Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise, Dies At 85 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

