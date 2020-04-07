Is It Official Now? Tiffany Haddish Is Quarantined With “Just Friend” Common

After the two had been seen out and about with one another at basketball games, at a paint and pour event and more. But Tiffany maintained that they were just friends, even after her good friend Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson called them a “beautiful couple.”

Still, when she appeared on “The Real” afterward, Tiffany stuck to her story, saying that she and Common were friends but she would date him before shifting the conversation to the fact that Jeannie Mai was dating rapper Jeezy.

But some recent evidence seems to make it undeniably hard for Tiffany to stick to this “just friends” story.

Over the weekend, Cedric The Entertainer joined DJ Kid Capri for a Healing Through Laughter event with Def Comedy Jam. It was a COVID-19 relief fundraiser that ultimately featured some surprise guests, including his “The Last O.G.” costar Tiffany Haddish.

During their digital chat, Haddish revealed that she wasn’t in the house alone. She was joined by none other than Chicago-born rapper Common. Who appeared quite comfortable and cozy in the house. Cedric wished him well and Common thanked the comedian for keeping us laughing during times like these.

Once he got off the live, Tiffany popped back on camera, suggestively winking and sticking her tongue out.

As she walked down the hall, away from Common, Cedric said, “Tiff, that’s an exclusive.”

No surprise here as we could already tell that these two were a little too close just to be friends. And quarantine is for people you’re sure won’t work your very last nerve while y’all spend extended periods of time together.

But Tiffany told us a while ago that she’s no longer going to be an open book, sharing details about her personal life as openly as she’s done in the past. And perhaps she was speaking about relationships specifically.

We can’t blame her. But there’s no need to pretend at this point. We all see what it is.

