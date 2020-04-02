Front Page News: Spring Breakers Test Positive For Coronavirus & More [VIDEO]

In today’s Front Page News, there are over 30 new cases of coronavirus due to spring breakers from Texas who traveled to Mexico. Coronavirus cases are steadily on the rise, it is advised to stay home and quarantine.

The FBI reports that the number of background checks in March has increased by over 41% in order to buy guns.

Also, this is the first year that the census is online so be sure to do it soon!

