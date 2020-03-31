CLOSE
The Show
HomeThe ShowFriends Of The Show

Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with a dish that will wake up your quarantined taste buds.

Today’s dish to a staple to have that will last a while. Presented by the chef is Italian meatballs and spaghetti with herb butter garlic bread.

Listen to all the ingredients and get your utensils together for your next dinner recipe!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

chef boudreaux , quarantine meals , surviving quarantine

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Before The Decade Is Up Black Twitter Hilariously Revisits The Best #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade
30 photos
More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
×
Close