Pied Piper of Quaren-Teen: R. Kelly Wants Out of Jail Because Of Coronavirus

R. Kelly wants out of jail. The formerly renowned R&B singer and accused sexual predator is seeking a release from the bing out of fear of catching the Coronavirus.

Umm, we’re all afraid, Robert.

According to TMZ, on Thursday (March 26), the Pied Piper of Quaren-Teen’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, filed paperwork where he cited the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic and the risks it brings to his client while he’s locked up in Chicago awaiting trial.

“No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC is great,” says the motion.

Apparently, social-distancing isn’t realistic in Chicago MCC and there is apparently a lack of hand sanitizer while not all inmates can afford to cop soap from the commissary.

