Following the news of a New Jersey man charged for a terroristic threat for going into a Wegmans coughing on the employees then saying he had COVID-19.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A Missouri man went into a local Walmart and started licking items off the shelf. White Male Cody Pfister posted the video onto Facebook where he is licking the items and screaming out “who’s scared of coronavirus?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Well, you must not be scared of the virus Cody but hopefully your also not scared of jail time as well. Many people reported the video as soon as it was posted. In fact Missouri officials say that people from overseas even reported the disturbing video.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Related

Weso Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: